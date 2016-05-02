The SDFT extends from the palmar aspect of the carpus, around medial to the accessory carpal bone and extends distally on the midline down the palmar aspect of the third metacarpal bone (MC3), over the MCP joint and into the pastern region. Starting off as an oval structure, it becomes more banana-shaped as it extends distally in the metacarpal region and becomes a flattened banana-shaped structure that circumferentially wraps around the DDFT in the digital tendon sheath (DTS)by virtue of the thin fin-like extension of the manic flexora. The SDFT is enclosed in the DTS from the mid to distal third of the MC3 to the distal pastern region. At the second phalanx (P2) level it branches into lateral and medial branches to wrap around the P2 to insert on to the dorsal aspect.