H3N8 viruses diverged in the late 1980s into what became known as “American” and “Eurasian” strains (even though both strains were found in all three continents). Later, further divergence of American strains developed into three groups known as “Argentina”, “Kentucky” and “Florida” sublineages. Further divergence within the Florida sublineage has given rise to two clades; imaginatively termed “1” and “2”. With the exception of a few, clade 1 outbreaks at the end of 2009, all UK outbreaks, from which virus has been isolated since 2003, have been caused by Florida clade 2 viruses. Through 2015 and 2016, these have all been related viruses with a substitution at amino acid 144 of the HA protein, which was first identified in 2011.