Vaccination against WNV is available in the UK and owners of horses travelling to or through Europe should be advised to vaccinate ahead of time. Vaccination can be performed with Proteq West Nile (from five months) or Equip WNV (from six months). A primary course of two vaccinations (four-to-six or three-to-five weeks apart) is followed by an annual booster and immunity is established four weeks after the first dose of the primary vaccination. To achieve full protection the full primary course must be given.