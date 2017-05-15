Blood testing

Haematology is probably the most basic clinicopathologic means of inferring a systemic inflammatory response, but is neither very sensitive nor specific. Neutrophilia is the most-common haematologic indicator of inflammation, although is also seen during a stress response (in addition to lymphopenia). Even when neutrophilia genuinely indicates inflammation, this does not necessarily equate with infection as non-infectious inflammatory stimuli, such as tissue damage, may also cause neutrophilia. Conversely, neutropenia may also reflect inflammation either as a result of consumption or sequestration.