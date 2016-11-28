One further advantage that became evident during overground studies was the end point of the test was the end of the gallop – such that changes in speed were dictated by the horse and, to some extent, the rider and not, as is the case with HSTE, the treadmill operator. Therefore, the appearance, or lack thereof, of an abnormality had no effect on the outcome of the test. As a result, the overground technique is more closely comparable to race conditions than HSTE in which the end point of the exercise test is typically the point when an abnormality is detected (Tan et al, 2005).