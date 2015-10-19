SaO2 is per cent saturation of Hb with oxygen.

The factor of 1.34 assumes 1g of Hb carries 1.34mL oxygen.

PaO2 is the partial pressure of oxygen in plasma.

The factor of 0.003 follows the observation that for every 1mmHg increase in PaO2 there is an increase in dissolved oxygen of 0.003mL O2 per dL of plasma (Henry’s law).

Thus, strictly, anaemia can only be defined following arterial blood gas analysis, although, in reality, it is mainly dependent on haemoglobin concentration. Single measurements of haemoglobin, however, cannot be relied on as considerable variation can occur through the day. For example, one study showed, in a group of 12 healthy horses kept in loose-boxes, the mean haemoglobin concentration varied through the day between 16.1g/dL and 19.1g/dL (Figure 1). Thus, given haemoglobin concentration is a highly variable measurement in horses, it also follows that CaO 2 may vary considerably both between individuals and in the same individual at different times of day. Typical CaO 2 values range between 12mL to 24mL O 2 /dL in normal horses – performance animals are expected to be in the top half of this range, while cold-blooded, native, elderly and inactive animals generally appear clinically normal with values in the lower half of this range.