The antibodies measured are to both luminal and encysted stages. The test is highly sensitive for the detection of large burdens; therefore, a low result makes a large burden unlikely. However, it must be considered that ELISAs rely on antibody formation, and this may be reduced in animals affected by certain conditions. Immunoglobulin G loss may occur in animals with severe protein-losing processes (this is also applicable to tapeworm serology). Use of the test is not recommended within four months of anthelmintic treatment, as antibody levels take a while to reduce following successful treatment.