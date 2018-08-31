Using IMUs, Greve et al (2017) showed following resolution of naturally occurring hindlimb lameness (with diagnostic analgesia), ROM significantly increased in flexion-extension at T13, axial rotation at T13, T18 and L3, and lateral-lateral ROM at L3. It can, therefore, be concluded hindlimb lameness causes asymmetry of back movement. This is likely, in the chronic state, to cause changes in back dimensions (associated with epaxial muscle atrophy) and altered functionality. Whether similar changes in back movement are seen in horses with primary back pain and no associated lameness has yet to be determined.