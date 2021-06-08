8 Jun 2021
The UK’s largest veterinary group has partnered with Vestaplas to launch EquiXcellence – an exclusive range of 11 equine health supplements.
IVC Evidensia has launched its first exclusive-brand range of equine nutritional health and well-being supplements, EquiXcellence.
The UK’s largest veterinary group has partnered with Vestaplas – a firm specialising in equine nutritional supplements – to create a collection of 11 supplements.
Using only certified and sustainable ingredients, together with scientific formulations, EquiXcellence offers nutritional and performance benefits to horses.
The range is available exclusively at IVC Evidensia practices.
Mark Tabachnik, IVC Evidensia UK clinical equine board vice-chairman, said: “The concept came on the back of demand from our horse owners seeking nutritional supplement advice from across our UK network of more than 80 equine practices.
“There was a desire for quality, well-balanced supplements using scientific formulations and sustainable ingredients that supported all categories of horses. The EquiXcellence range offers just this, ensuring quality nutritional and performance benefits.”
The collection consists of: