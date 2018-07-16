So, what are the worst parts of being an equine vet? Again, I asked my colleagues – and the list was perhaps a little less predictable. Being on call did not feature as a negative, surprisingly, although we do have a very fair rota here. However, clients not respecting your time and telephoning at all hours of the day and night – and, therefore, not being able to “switch off” – was cited a few times as being a downside. Also, driving time and the limitations of doing procedures on yards with inexperienced handlers were frustrations with some colleagues. Losing a patient was mentioned several times as being one of the worst parts of our job, but I’m sure all vets – whatever the species – would agree with that.