As soon as we suspect anything untoward, Gracie and the also laminitis-prone Shetland are put out in the field at night with muzzles on. They live out at night all year round, but this is particularly important during the spring and summer, because it keeps them away from the grass when fructan levels peak during the day. They have to work harder for food but still get sufficient nutrition without putting their own health at risk through greed. They’re also burning more energy walking around in the field than they would do cooped up in a stable all night. And it’s very easy for them to drink from the big troughs in the field.