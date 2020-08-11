11 Aug 2020
The south-west’s largest equine hospital will close on 31 August following a consultation process by the management team.
Image © Capri23auto / Pixabay
It has been confirmed today (11 August) that Langford Vets Equine Hospital will close at the end of the month (31 August).
The site, which is the largest equine hospital in the south-west and is part of the University of Bristol Veterinary School, suspended services on 24 April and a statement released last month said permanent closure was being considered, along with a number of other proposals.
Now, management of the hospital have released a statement confirming the closure will be made permanent in less than three weeks’ time.
The statement read: “We are sad to announce that Langford Vets Equine Hospital will close as of 31 August 2020. Langford Vets will continue its equine veterinary charity work and equine dentistry.”
The statement continued: “This does not affect Stables Equine Practice or any other area of Langford Vets – all of which remain strong – enabling us to explore redeployment options for some of those affected by this closure.
“It has been a very difficult decision and not one that has been taken lightly. Langford Vets management team would like to thank the whole equine hospital team for its dedication to the care of its patients, clients and one another.”
The statement finished: “As a whole, Langford Vets employs 258 staff and the number of employees affected by this closure is approximately 8%. The business has made swift changes to adapt to the current environment while continuing to provide the exceptional service that Langford Vets is so proud of.
“We would like to thank our clients and referring vets for their patience and continued support during this difficult time.”