19 Jun 2026
Survey shows gaps in awareness of MRIs and willingness to agree to them even when recommended by a vet.
More than 40% of UK horses owners would be reluctant to agree to an MRI at the recommendation of their vet, a survey has shown.
The questionnaire, conducted by Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging, surveyed 172 horse owners, with 51 respondents from the UK and the remainder from the US.
When asked what tests a vet may use for unexplained lameness, just 16% – and 21% of UK respondents – mentioned MRI or x-rays unprompted.
When shown a list of diagnostic options, 60% recognised MRI.
UK owners reported the lowest likelihood of agreeing to a standing MRI even when recommended by a vet, with 58.4% indicating they would agree compared with 68.1% for California and 62.4% for the rest of the US, with cost cited as the primary barrier.
Although the findings are said to be not necessarily representative of all UK horse owners, equine vet Holly Johnson noted the importance of educating clients on diagnosing lameness quickly and accurately.
She said: “Delayed or incomplete diagnosis can mean longer periods out of work, repeated treatments that don’t address the underlying problem, and, in some cases, long-term damage that could have been avoided.
“An accurate diagnosis is not a luxury – it’s the foundation of effective care. Even with a modest sample, the gap we saw was so large that it’s unlikely to be random. That’s worth acting on now.”
Miss Johnson, Hallmarq’s equine clinical product manager, added: “UK horse owners know what MRI is. Many have experienced an MRI themselves.
“What they haven’t had is a clear, trustworthy explanation of how it applies to their horse – and how to have that conversation with their vet.”
The veterinary imaging company has launched Talk Lameness, a free online educational hub for horse owners featuring vet-led webinars and resources.