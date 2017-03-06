Epidemiology

While these novel therapeutic approaches justify further work, as with any disease the holy grail for laminitis research remains its total prevention. Determination of risk factors using epidemiological techniques is key and four such studies have been published in 2016 (Table 1). Agreement between studies existed for an increased risk of laminitis with increased serum insulin, a diagnosis of equine metabolic syndrome and for pony breeds. The studies also agreed no evidence was seen that prednisolone was a risk factor for initial laminitis episodes, although one study found an association with subsequent laminitis episodes. Further work to explore whether identified modifiable risk factors have a causal relationship with laminitis may help us reduce the impact of the disease in the future.