Doxycycline is the antibiotic of choice in ambulatory cases, with its ease of use, good broad-spectrum coverage and intracellular activity. A dose at 20mg/kg twice a day by mouth was started for a minimum course of two weeks, and the foal also received NSAIDs for three days (meloxicam 0.6mg/kg once a day). The foal improved in demeanour over the following days, and a blood sample taken one week later showed a total protein improved at 44g/L and an albumin of 30g/L.