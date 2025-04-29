They sponsored team hoodies last year, which became infamous for having a wanderlust all of their own and, due to courier error, arrived in Italy late, just as we had all left. They then proceeded to do a worldwide trip, doggedly pursued by Lizzie from BOVA. The man (or in this case woman) hours involved made them very valuable indeed, and most of them got delivered just in time for this year, with just two hoodies in Lizzie’s ski bag to deliver to the European delegates personally as she didn’t want to risk postage catastrophe. You guessed it, the airline lost her ski bag, and the cursed hoodies went on one last disappearing act. Mentally, Lizzie may never recover but thanks go to BOVA and IMV – we love them.