The use of vasodilator or vasoconstrictor therapy in the treatment of laminitis remains controversial due to lack of knowledge of the pathophysiology of the disease. Vasodilator therapy is frequently used once the clinical signs have become apparent based on laminitis being a consequence of digital hypoperfusion. Acepromazine is the most effective digital vasodilator available; however, it should be acknowledged that even if the pathophysiology of laminitis involves vasoconstriction, this has resolved once the clinical signs become apparent. Nevertheless, the sedative effect of acepromazine may have the additional beneficial effect of reducing movement or even resulting in increased periods of time spent recumbent with the weight taken off the feet.