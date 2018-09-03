Acute trauma pain

Challenges associated with treating the acute trauma patient include excitement, distress, pain and significant blood loss. Case-dependent considerations may include cardiovascular, respiratory and intracranial pressure status. A chemical restraint is often required in the first instance, and alpha-2 agonists will provide sedation and analgesia; however, these can have deleterious effects on the cardiovascular system, particularly at the higher doses often required in excited animals. The adjunct of an opioid can be helpful to decrease the dose of the alpha-2 agonist.