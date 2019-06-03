Opioids are somewhat underused in horses, probably due to conflicting evidence of their efficacy and potential side effects (Taylor and Senior, 2018). Despite successful clinical use, the use of opioids in horses is still controversial due to the potential sympathetic stimulation, arousal of the CNS, increased locomotor activity and reduction of gastrointestinal motility produced by these drugs (Lopes et al, 2016). It has been shown that by combining opioids with other drugs, such as the alpha-2 adrenergic agonists and phenothiazines (Love et al, 2012; Poller et al, 2013), the quality of sedation and analgesia can be improved while minimising the possible CNS excitation (Lopes et al, 2016).