A 24-hour period should be allowed to elapse between the administration of two different NSAIDs, since the concurrent use of NSAIDs can have severely detrimental effects. One study demonstrated severe hypoproteinaemia, hypoalbuminaemia and colitis in all horses administered a combination of phenylbutazone (2.2mg/kg orally twice daily) and flunixin meglumine (1.1mg/kg IV twice daily) for five days. Horses treated with phenylbutazone alone did not have significantly different protein or albumin concentrations compared with controls (Reed et al, 2006).