A great potential exists for pulpar exposure or damage to pulps that have not been exposed from over-zealous use of motorised dental equipment. Any energy not used in the actual grinding process will be transformed to heat, resulting in thermal damage (Wilson and Walsh, 2005). The amount of heat transformed will depend on the type of equipment – including speed and torque, and ability to water cool – in addition to rasping time, environmental factors and distance of pulp tissue from the dental tissue (O’Leary et al, 2013).