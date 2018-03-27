Essentially, three outcomes are possible from intradermal testing. Firstly, it is possible nothing useful is found, although, thankfully, this is not a common outcome if parasites and other differential diagnoses (Table 1) have first been investigated thoroughly. Secondly, an allergen(s) may be identified that can then be avoided or eliminated from the horse’s environment (for example, wool, house dust, cat hair or mites). Thirdly, environmental allergens may be identified that cannot be avoided (for example, pollens or fungal spores), and allergen-specific immunotherapy (ASIT) might then be considered for such cases (see later).