ABSTRACT

Libido may be defined as sexual interest, which, in the case of a stallion, is usually exhibited as a series of well-recognised reproductive behaviours, culminating in gaining an erection and mounting the mare. Lack of libido in stallions is a significant problem for the equine breeding industry and is commonly related to psychological inhibition of normal reproductive behaviours. Stallions may present as novice “slow breeders”, as exhibiting erratic levels of libido or with a consistent lack of libido. Treatment depends on the underlying cause for the psychological inhibition and focuses on appropriate and sympathetic management, sometimes supported by pharmacological treatments. The risks to stallion, mares and personnel associated with undertaking such management or treatment must be assessed and addressed.