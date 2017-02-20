Chronic lameness

NSAIDs are also our first port of call in managing chronic musculoskeletal pain. No single drug in this class has been shown to be more efficacious than others in randomised controlled trials. Indeed, in comparison of phenylbutazone versus firocoxib and phenylbutazone versus suxibuzone, alleviation of lameness did not differ between treatment groups. That horses that have been treated with phenylbutazone are excluded from the human food chain can be a relevant consideration.