11 Feb 2026
Zoetis is hosting a series of five CPD sessions to help anthelmintic prescribers with new guidelines.
A masterclass series of equine parasitology webinars has been organised for prescribers by Zoetis.
The company has arranged the series of five sessions aimed at helping vets, VNs and SQPs to navigate new guidelines on parasites.
Jacqui Matthews, a professor and RCVS-recognised specialist in parasitology, and Wendy Talbot, internal medicine specialist and national equine veterinary manager at Zoetis, will present the five sessions.
Between them, they will demystify seasonal parasite challenges, share best practices and tackle real-world case scenarios submitted from prescribers.
Dr Talbot said: “Whether you’re seeking practical solutions, up-to-date guidance, or a deeper understanding of how SQPs and vets can work together for optimal horse health, this series is your go-to resource.
“As the industry embraces sustainable parasite control plans and adapts prescribing decisions, this webinar series offers practical support and expert insight to help you confidently navigate these evolving standards.”
Controlling ANTiparasitic resistance in Equines Responsibly (CANTER) launched revised guidance earlier this month.