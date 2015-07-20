Imaging is a vital component for wound assessment and should be used to ascertain the involvement of underlying and adjacent structures. Radiography will determine osseous damage, while ultrasonography can be used to determine soft tissue and synovial damage, and is the most sensitive method of determining damage to the periosteum. If there is a high suspicion of involvement of underlying structures, probing the wound will limit the usefulness of future ultrasonographic examination as it instils air into the wound. Therefore, the use of ultrasonography should be considered as a primary tool in determining the extent of any puncture wound.