None of the horses in the authors’ grazing study had colic or became lame (Snalune et al, 2019), possibly because the total daily forage intake was consumed over a long period, rather than concentrated into one or two feeds. Nevertheless, the results do suggest, as consumption of spring grass itself alters the equine gut microbiome, these changes may induce a window of susceptibility by destabilising the bacterial profile and, therefore, potentially dysregulating the enteroinsular axis (EIA). If this is the case, it may partly explain why the incidence of laminitis increases at this time of year.