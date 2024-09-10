Veterinary patients do not always make it easy to put MWH principles into practice. Applying and keeping dressings in place can be challenging. The majority of products are designed to adhere to relatively hairless human skin, and the patient size, wound location, temperament and husbandry bring a whole other set of challenges to keeping a dressing in place. For this reason most (if not all) wound dressings used on animals require either a secondary bandage or a tie-over dressing to keep them in place. This adds to costs and may also predispose to bandage-related injuries.