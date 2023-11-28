28 Nov 2023
The Government insists it has taken “decisive action”, but a long-serving backbencher claimed its measures are the worst legislation of the current Parliament.
Official portrait of Sir Christopher Chope (cropped) by UK Parliament (CC BY 3.0)
A veteran MP has condemned the Government’s plans to ban the XL bully as “rotten legislation”.
Sir Christopher Chope yesterday (27 November) called for the present proposals to be scrapped in a Westminster Hall debate on two petitions related to the issue.
Defra has insisted it is taking “decisive action” to protect the public following a spate of serious, and sometimes fatal, attacks linked to the dog type.
But Sir Christopher, who was first elected to Parliament in 1983, described the department’s plans as “imprecise” and criticised the lack of a formal definition.
Sir Christopher said: “In my view, this is one of the worst pieces of legislation brought forward by this Government – that is quite a high bar to get over, given what has happened since the 2019 general election.”
He highlighted the concerns of vets and called for a commons vote on the issue, as well as suggesting the introduction of a licensing system for dog owners.
He added: “I do not normally campaign in favour of more legislation and regulation, but I put that forward as a reasonable alternative to the rotten legislation we have here.”
But Defra minister Mark Spencer said the XL bully appeared to have been “disproportionately involved” in the recent rise in attacks.
He added: “That is why we have taken decisive action to ban the XL bully breed-type, to attempt to keep our communities safe.”
Mr Spencer also confirmed there were no plans to scrap the breed-specific elements of the Dangerous Dogs Act, though he insisted the department recognised the “strength of feeling” on the issue.
Under the present plans, it will be illegal to own an XL bully from 1 February, with restrictions on areas including sales and breeding due to be implemented from 31 December.
But the debate was told that the Scottish Government had confirmed it would not be introducing the legislation on the currently proposed timescale.
The issue is also likely to be on the agenda when ministers and senior departmental officials appear before the Commons EFRA select committee later today (28 November).