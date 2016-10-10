One effect of TNF-α release is to recruit neutrophils to the site of injury. Neutrophil content of the bronchial mucosa has been found to be reduced in asthmatic humans after treatment with β2-adrenoreceptor agonists. These changes were not found when corticosteroid was used as the sole treatment (Johnson, 2002). Th2-type cytokines are another group of immune system regulators that promote inflammation and are released by a range of cell types, including macrophages, neutrophils and epithelial cells. The release of cytokines is stimulated by lipopolysaccharide, which is found on the membrane of Gram-negative bacteria commonly found in mouldy hay.