Types

The equine musculoskeletal system is complex, comprising of muscles, tendons, ligaments, nerves, bones, cartilage and other connective tissue. Each of these, or several of them, may be the source of injury, and it is important to remember that all organ systems are interrelated, and disorders elsewhere in the body may manifest in the musculoskeletal system. Bone disorders may be present at birth – for example, incomplete ossification of the cuboidal bones – or develop secondary to trauma, poor nutritional management, tendon/ligament injuries or infection.