If you are in the correct place (at the pharynx), the pen mark on the tube will be at the nostrils and the horse may gag. If too far dorsal then the pen mark has not yet reached the nostril and the horse will not gag. If in the wrong place, withdraw the tube almost to the nostril, reposition more ventrally and try again. If you do not notice this and continue to advance the tube, this will result in epistaxis from damage to the nasal turbinates.