21 Jan 2022
Hybrid event with reduced attendees and live streaming on 3 March will feature practical programme, a review of past three decades of organisation and what next three have in store.
The National Equine Forum 2020. Image © Craig Payne Photography
The National Equine Forum (NEF) has announced its programme to mark its 30th birthday in March.
The NEF is planning to run as a hybrid event at the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE), with a reduced number of attendees and opportunities for others to join via the live streaming.
The day will include a review of the past 30 years of NEF, consider the next 30 and include debates on workforce sustainability in the equine sector, Defra’s view of the sector, a look at equine herd health status and an update on anthelmintic resistance.
Tim Brigstocke, chairman of the NEF, said: “In this, our 30th year – and a time at which the industry continues to face challenges imposed by the pandemic – we have tried to cover important practical issues within the sector, as well as sharing the latest knowledge and news.
“We hope the day will be engaging, informative and fun, and that our hybrid format will once again broaden our reach around the globe.”
A full day of discussions and debates will conclude with the announcement of the Sir Colin Spedding Award 2022 winner.
Full details are available on the NEF website.