Computed tomography

CT is used to assess lameness localised to the foot. In a study by Valance et al (2012), both the anatomical visualisation and lesion identification of horses with lameness localised to the foot was compared between standing low-field MRI and CT (plain images and contrast-enhanced images). Similar visualisation scores were given to most structures of the navicular apparatus for MRI and plain CT. There was an advantage of MRI in visualising distal aspects of the DDFT and the distal sesamoidean impar ligament. Conclusions drawn from comparing lesion identification between the modalities showed a weakness of CT recognising DDFT lesions distal to the proximal aspect of the navicular bone. MRI centred on the podotrochlear apparatus may fail to identify proximal soft tissue lesion such as mineralisation.