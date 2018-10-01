Recent evidence suggests NMS occurs when foals fail to complete the normal birth transition process and don’t fully adapt to extrauterine life. In some foals, this transition process starts normally and then falters. In a normal foal, the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis produces a large number of progestagen-based steroids that reach high concentrations shortly before foaling. It is proposed that high levels of these steroids at the time of foaling help suppress activity during parturition to prevent injury to the mare and foal. In a healthy foal, the final maturation of the HPA axis causes the activation of enzymes that convert these compounds to cortisol and its derivatives. This is responsible for the final maturation of many organ systems. Concentrations of progestagens then fall rapidly after foaling to near negligible levels by 48 hours of age.