A horse imported from Cyprus via road and sea across Europe developed signs of encephalitis three days after arrival in the UK (Fooks et al, 2014). Blood was tested by the APHA for WNV serology and virus identification was seropositive (total antibody positive and low positive for IgM antibodies). Current viraemia was not evident by the time of testing and, therefore, WNV could not be confirmed as the cause of disease in this case. The authors of this case report speculated the horse was exposed to the virus prior to entering the UK.