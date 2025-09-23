23 Sept 2025
Imogen Burrows said she hopes to ‘bring a practical perspective’ and inspire others during her time as the association’s president.
Bruce Bladon and Imogen Burrows. Image: JasSansi
New BEVA president Imogen Burrows will prioritise “listening and learning” during her presidential year.
The RCVS advanced practitioner in equine internal medicine took over from Bruce Bladon at the conclusion of BEVA Congress, with Kate Blakeman becoming president elect and James Crabtree taking on the role of junior vice-president.
A surgeon at Bell Equine Veterinary Clinic, Dr Burrows is also chair of BEVA’s ethic’s and welfare committee and a member of the association’s education committee.
She said: “I have strong opinions and am brave enough to pop my head above the parapet to encourage conversation around topics I am passionate about.
“As a first opinion equine practitioner I hope I can bring a practical perspective to the table.
“I honestly never thought I would have the opportunity for the prestigious role of president – I hope it will inspire others to put themselves forwards.”
It is said she will focus on understanding what BEVA members need and responding accordingly, and she also wants to highlight discussions on how welfare-led approaches can enrich veterinary care.
Dr Burrows graduated from the RVC in 2000. She gained advanced practitioner status in 2014 and achieved her post graduate certificate in Veterinary Professional Studies and Stud Medicine Certificate in 2023.
She is also a VetGDP advisor and an advanced practitioner assessor.
BEVA council has also welcomed Kate Allen, Harriet Fairhurst, Richard Hepburn and Giorgio Ricardi to its ranks alongside new equine nurse members Rosina Lilywhite and Marie Rippingdale, while Ian Beamish has become a trustee.