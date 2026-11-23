23 Nov 2026
Project officials hope the partnership between academics and a leading equine charity will help to provide new international standards.
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New guidelines have been published in an attempt to improve end-of-life welfare for horses, mules and donkeys.
The document was developed through a partnership between the RVC, World Horse Welfare and Humane Slaughter Association (HSA), which saw the charity fund PhD research on the subject.
HSA technical lead Kate Fletcher, who carried out the research, said the paper provided a platform for the implementation of “sustainable and pragmatic” changes.
She added: “We hope that these guidelines will advance international standards, policy and legislation relating to equid slaughter by offering scientific, species-specific, practical recommendations.”
Although around five million horses and six million donkeys are currently estimated to be slaughtered worldwide each year, previous research on the topic is thought to be limited.
The new document is based on initial research of welfare before and during slaughter processes in the UK, Italy, Mexico and Ghana.
Its recommendations include calls for pre-slaughter stunning to be regarded as “standard practice in all settings”, full training for staff, species-appropriate handling procedures and for bonded animals to be kept together.
World Horse Welfare chief executive Roly Owers said there were “critical gaps” in understanding of the provision of a humane death for equines, which was one of the organisation’s founding aims.
He continued: “This important research helps to fill those gaps and will go a long way to improve the experience of millions of equines at the end of their lives when they most need more care and compassion.”
RVC professor of animal welfare science Troy Gibson said: “These guidelines bring together scientific evidence to provide practical recommendations for reducing suffering and improving welfare, both in the UK and internationally.”
The full guidelines are available via the HAS website.