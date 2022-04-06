6 Apr 2022
Audevard Laboratories has introduced a 10-tablet blister pack for Equioxx, which was the first tablet form of the NSAID for horses and originally launched in a 60-tablet bottle.
The first firocoxib NSAID available in tablet form for horses has now been launched in a 10-tablet blister pack.
Audevard Laboratories has introduced the format, in addition to the existing 60-tablet bottle, to improve the ease of use for equine vets.
The Equioxx firocoxib tablet is “a new generation equine NSAID” that Audevard said provides “a painless new development in equine medicine that promotes compliance. The tablet format allows the owner to administer directly to the horse with a treat in the palm of the hand: no need to mix with feed, minimising the risk of product loss or residual product being left behind”.
One tablet per 450kg to 600kg is required per day, with firocoxib having three characteristics: equal efficiency phenylbutazone, with an efficacy period of 24 hours and a high cyclooxygenase-2 selectivity preserving the physiological actions of cyclooxygenase-1.
Full details are available from the Audevard website or by emailing [email protected]