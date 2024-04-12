12 Apr 2024
Audevard adds 60-tablet blister pack to existing forms of the range, catering for long-term users.
Audevard has announced its firocoxib NSAID tablet Equioxx is now available as a 60-tablet blister pack.
The new format – a box of 6 blisters, each with 10 tablets – has been designed to provide owners and vets with the advantage of a large format with the convenience of blisters.
Audevard said the new format catered in particular to horses requiring long-term treatment.
The range already included a 10-tablet blister pack for short-term use and a 60-tablet bottle for recurring use. Audevard confirmed the 60-tablet bottle was now back in stock.
In a press release on the new format, Audevard said: “With the expansion to the range, we aim to enhance the accessibility and convenience of Equioxx, ensuring that horses receive the care they deserve with convenience, safety and precision for compliant prescribing.”
Full information is available from Audevard account managers or via [email protected]