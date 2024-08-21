21 Aug
Academics at the University of Surrey say there is a “profound and enduring impact” based on the levels of bacterial diversity found during the first few weeks of life.
A new study has indicated that Thoroughbred racehorses’ athletic performance can be predicted by analysing their gut bacteria levels during the first few weeks of life.
Researchers from the University of Surrey believe their findings can be applied to all species, including humans, and help to maintain broad public acceptance of horse racing despite increasingly vocal opposition to animal sports.
More than 430 faecal samples, taken from 52 foals when they were 28 days old, were analysed for the study, which has now been published in the Scientific Reports journal.
The foals were tracked for respiratory, gastrointestinal, orthopaedic and soft tissue health issues from birth to the age of three when Thoroughbreds can participate in some of racing’s most historic and prestigious events, including the Epsom Derby.
Meanwhile, outcomes were assessed through the Official Ratings (ORs) that are allocated to horses based on past performance, as well as average prize money earnings and race placings.
The paper said it “surprisingly” found a positive association between higher faecal bacterial diversity at 28 days old and future performance.
Higher presence of one bacteria, Anaeroplasmataceae, was linked to a higher OR, while increased levels of Bacillaceae were associated with higher race placings.
In contrast, foals that were given antibiotics during the first month of life were found to have significantly lower bacterial diversity at 28 days and went on to win substantially lower amounts of prize money.
The paper also reported higher bacterial diversity at 28 days old was “significantly associated” with reduced risk of respiratory disease in later life, while foals that had been administered with antibiotics were found to be at greater risk.
Similar reductions were observed in relation to soft-tissue disease, based on higher diversity within samples at 28 and 60 days respectively, plus orthopaedic disease from samples at 272 days.
Chris Proudman, professor of veterinary clinical science at the University of Surrey and one of the study’s authors, said the study had shown gut health “exerts a profound and enduring impact on racehorse health and performance”.
But the researchers also believe the implications of their investigations so far go well beyond just the training yard or the racecourse.
The paper concluded: “For the first time, this study demonstrates a relationship between early life gut bacterial communities and subsequent athletic performance that has implications for athletes of all species including humans.”
The reference to all species is particularly significant amid the BVA’s ongoing review of its policy on animal sports; the current campaigns against specific disciplines, such as greyhound racing; and the wave of protests that affected events including the Derby, Grand National and Greyhound Derby last year.
But Prof Proudman argued that both the current study, and further planned work to examine how the impact of antibiotic interventions could be minimised, could help to maintain the sport’s social licence to operate, which is dependent on broad public acceptance.
He said: “A logical extension of this work is to investigate how we can intervene (for example, probiotics, postbiotics) to enhance foal gut health, which should result in better lifetime health for horses.”