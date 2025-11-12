12 Nov 2025
Researchers say the three-year analysis should address “key knowledge gaps” as they urged trainers to sign up.
Image © Gabriel Cassan / Adobe Stock
A new study has been launched that it is hoped will help to identify ways of reducing the risk of injury during the training of racehorses.
Trainers are being invited to register an initial interest in the three-year project, which is being led by the RVC and is supported by several leading bodies within the sport.
Although significant progress has been made to improve understanding of injuries that occur on the racecourse, researchers say little is known about the issues that occur during preparation for races.
Kristien Verheyen, RVC professor of veterinary clinical epidemiology, said: “This large-scale study will fill key knowledge gaps on injury occurrence in racehorses in training.
“Its findings will directly impact racehorse welfare by identifying opportunities for intervention based on ‘best practice’ in current training regimens to reduce the likelihood of injury.”
The project will examine cohort of Flat and National Hunt racehorses in a bid to estimate the frequency of the most common musculoskeletal injuries.
It will also trial wearable technologies as researchers seek to develop workload measurement protocols and explore ways to optimise training schedules.
A special form has been published for trainers to register their interest, while further information about the study can be found on its website.