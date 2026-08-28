28 Aug 2026
Equine owners from around the world are being encouraged to take part in new research of their treatment experiences.
Owners warned equine flu could still be circulating “below the radar of surveillance”.
A new study has been launched which it is hoped could significantly improve quality of life for horses living with a common cause of back pain.
Researchers at the Royal Agricultural University (RAU) in Gloucestershire believe their work could make a significant difference to animals with impinging dorsal spinous processes (IDSP).
They are now appealing for owners of horses recently diagnosed with the condition, commonly known as kissing spines, or thoracic facet joint arthritis to take part.
Principal investigator Tracy Bye said: “The aim is that the data provided here will inform rehabilitation recommendations for horses diagnosed with back conditions in the future which could help hundreds of horses have a better chance of recovery.”
The new research follows a paper published last year that found IDSP-affected horses that underwent exercise-based rehabilitation were “significantly more likely” to have a successive outcome regardless of the other treatments used.
But while that study focused on animals based in the UK, the invitation to take part in the new research has been extended to owners globally whose horses have been diagnosed within the past two months.
Participants will be asked to complete an initial diagnosis and treatment survey, with follow-up surveys at three and six months after diagnosis.
Ms Bye said: “This has the potential to be really helpful information.
“If we can equip owners with the knowledge and support to rehabilitate their horses, we could greatly improve the outcomes and quality of life for horses diagnosed with this condition, for little to no additional cost to the owner.”
Owners interested in taking part can sign up via the survey’s webpage. Further information can also be obtained by emailing [email protected]