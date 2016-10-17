It should be considered any agent instilled into the eye is unlikely to remain present for longer than 10 or 15 minutes before being washed away by the tear fluid. Thus, even given an example of application of antiproteinase every four hours (which would require hospitalisation or a very committed client) then the MMPs are very unlikely to be inhibited for longer than 6% of the time (that is, 6 × 15 minutes per 24 hours), leaving them uninhibited and attacking the cornea still for the other 94% of the time.