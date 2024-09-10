Many chronic pruritus cases will have a dry coat with excessive scaling reflecting increased skin turnover from chronic irritation. Increasing the fat content of the ration will generally improve coat quality within a few weeks and may help decrease pruritus. Although some evidence suggests additional benefits of more expensive anti-inflammatory omega-3-rich oils, such as fish, linseed (flaxseed), rapeseed and chia seed – especially in horses on poor grazing – some benefit is generally seen in feeding cheaper vegetable oils also, like sunflower and maize. Most horses tolerate up to 1mL/kg body mass daily if this is gradually introduced over two to three weeks, although as little as 0.2mL/kg daily might benefit coat quality while limiting the additional caloric intake.