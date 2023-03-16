16 Mar
Hambleton Equine Clinic is the first vet practice yard to be accredited under Yard Excellence Scheme, part of the wider Keeping Britain’s Horses Healthy campaign.
A North Yorkshire equine practice has become the first in the country to be awarded a certificate for the quality of its yard facilities.
Hambleton Equine Clinic has been awarded Yard Excellence Scheme certification, an accreditation set up as part of the Keeping Britain’s Horses Healthy (KBHH) campaign, which involves organisations in the equine sector and is administered by MSD Animal Health.
Blaise Scott-Morris, KBHH lead vet, said: “Hambleton Equine Clinic has become the first veterinary practice to receive this accreditation in acknowledgement of their outstanding dedication to the health and welfare of the horses in their care at their purpose-built hospital facility.
“They are a fantastic example of how to effectively tailor best management practices in terms of animal health and welfare to a busy yard.”
The Yard Excellence Scheme was launched to improve and promote preventive health care on UK yards, and is endorsed by BEVA and World Horse Welfare.
Its aims are to help yards and vets coordinate on establishing best management practices and health protocols that are practical and tailored to each yard.
Areas covered include vaccination, worming, biosecurity, yard management and actions in an infectious disease outbreak.
Alison Walters, director and founding partner of Hambleton Equine Clinic, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded a certificate of excellence by Keeping Britain’s Horses Healthy, as part of their Yard Excellence Scheme.
“We are passionate about the importance of good preventive health measures on all yards, such as good biosecurity and vaccinations, and are very proud of our hard-working team who achieve such high standards each and every day here at Hambleton Equine.”