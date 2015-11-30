Check vitamin, mineral and protein needs are being met

Commercially available “ration balancers” are widely available for provision under such circumstances. Typically, a small quantity of pellets is given that contains a concentrated mix of proteins (for example, 15% to 25%) and minerals and vitamins. Starch may appear high in these balancers (for example, 20% to 25%), but it is generally not much of an issue given the small amount fed. Particular consideration might be given to antioxidant vitamins C and E, especially where high oil levels are being fed. Addition of 1IU to 2IU vitamin E per kilogram BWT is reasonable.