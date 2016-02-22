The globe should be inspected visually from all angles for any sign of irregularity of the contours of its surface, which may indicate hypotonia as a result of globe perforation. Penetration of the globe is typically associated with a plugging of the deficit by iridial tissue that may prolapse if the deficit is large (and). Iridial tissue is usually obvious from its dark brown/black appearance, but if there is associated fibrin deposition and/or hyphaema it may appear lighter brown in colour.