4 Jul
Veterinary professionals have a new way of obtaining the latest equine research thanks to a streamlined updating service.
HoofSearch collects metadata on new peer-reviewed research, academic papers and conference proceedings covering:
From a private web page, linked citations launch users to all points of the equine science academic publishing compass, delivering them directly to papers in dozens of journals.
They can read complete abstracts, download articles or bookmark them.
The list also differentiates open access papers from those requiring subscription/library sign-in.
Over a number of months, HoofSearch builds a keywords searchable archive, which can be viewed via a free mobile app, as well as in a primary browser-based version.
The service was developed by US writer and publisher Fran Jurga after she heard vet friends complain about database frustrations and farriers stating they had no way of tracking new studies on the foot.
Ms Jurga said: “Everywhere professionals are involved in helping horses with foot problems; the push is on to be able to access and build on a comprehensive body of research.
“HoofSearch brings subscribers into the middle of this exciting sector of equine science, and steers them efficiently to new science-based literature on the horse’s foot.
“These reports will become the hoofprints history will use to track how this newly expanding field of research contributes to the improved welfare and soundness of our horses.”
To learn more about HoofSearch, email franjurga@gmail.com