Following sublingual administration, detomidine passes straight into the systemic circulation, rather than undergoing chemical destruction by gastric acid, metabolism in the gastrointestinal tract wall prior to absorption or first pass liver metabolism as occurs following oral ingestion (DiMaio Knych et al, 2011; Kaukinen et al, 2011; Malone et al, 1993). This makes sublingual administration much more effective than oral administration (DiMaio Knych et al, 2011; Gardner et al, 2010; Ramsay et al, 2002). Injectable detomidine mixed with molasses, apple sauce or proprietary preparations can be used sublingually as an alternative to proprietary formulations (Gardner et al, 2010). Proprietary oromucosal gels have a reported bioavailability in one study of 22%, compared to 38% for intramuscular formulations, and a longer terminal half-life. However, the duration of effect is greater for injectable formulations, likely a consequence of the greater bioavailability of these forms (Kaukinen et al, 2011).